ISRAEL21c: Now part of the Unpacked family

For more than 20 years, ISRAEL21c has celebrated Israeli innovation, culture, and daily life. Now, those stories continue as part of Unpacked, an OpenDor Media brand – trusted by millions for videos, podcasts, and learning resources that make complex topics surprisingly clearer — and often inspiring.

What’s new? You’ll still find the uplifting, everyday stories you love — now within a larger ecosystem of smart, engaging, and inspiring content to connect you to Israel, Judaism, and the Jewish experience.

Learn more about ISRAEL21c joining OpenDor Media →